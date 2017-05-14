Chase Elliott Blindly Slams Into Michael McDowell While Leaving Pit Road

Share this:

Accidents happen in racing, but that’s probably not going to make Michael McDowell feel any better.

During Stage 1 of Sunday’s Go Bowling 400, McDowell and Chase Elliott got tangled on pit road, an incident that sent McDowell’s No. 95 backwards and left Elliott’s No. 24 with significant damage. While trying to leave pit road, Elliott rammed into the driver’s side of McDowell, who was attempting to pit.

Trouble for @chaseelliott on pit road! Significant damage to the No. 24 car after contact with @Mc_Driver. https://t.co/Jo9Jm5WdCl — FS1 (@FS1) May 14, 2017

Although his positioning was less than ideal, McDowell still was able to get all the work done that he needed.

Thankfully, neither driver nor their respective crews were hurt during the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images