Chase Elliott Collects Brad Keselowski In Fiery Wreck In Coca-Cola 600

Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski didn’t lost long at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

During Lap 19 of the Coca-Cola 600, Elliott’s No. 24 caught fire, then was violently run into by the No. 2 of Brad Keselowski. Remarkably, the rest of the field was able to avoid being collected in the wreck.

Watch the crash in the video below.

It’s not totally clear as to why the No. 24 Napa Chevrolet burst into flames, but it may have been caused by a piece of debris that flew off Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33.

The @NASCARonFOX crew takes a closer look at what happened with the 33.#CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/AIInx6sRt5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 28, 2017

Elliott’s car sustained some pretty extensive damage.

With the wreck, Elliott will have to wait at least one more week to capture his first victory in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images