Chelsea Star Spends Over $1.3M On Luxury Premier League Title Gifts For Teammates

David Luiz was so happy about winning a Premier League title, money apparently became no object to him.

The Chelsea defender spent over $1.3 million of his own money on luxury wrist-bracelets for his club teammates, coaches and staff in commemoration of their 2016-17 Premier League title, according to The Mirror’s Jack Rathborn.

Luiz gifted 30 Senturion keys, which have a starting price of around $49,500 and could escalate toward $100,000 each, on Friday at Chelsea’s practice facility. They’re made with 18-carat gold trim and 198 black diamonds and can be used to open cars, wine cellars and even vaults.

David Luiz has spent £1M on supercar keys for his Chelsea title-winning teammates. pic.twitter.com/B7xBVQprfn — 100PercentChelsea (@100PctChelsea) May 19, 2017

David Luiz’s £1m title gift to the Chelsea champions: Wrist-worn supercar keys, including special one for Abramovich https://t.co/3unKu2DjTS pic.twitter.com/l0cxYfI4KN — Oliver Todd (@oliver_todd) May 19, 2017

“The keys include a fusion of precious metals and advanced blue carbon fibre composites,” Rathborn writes. “Each key can sync with a range of supercars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Bentley, Rolls Royce and McLaren.”

The extra-special key Luiz gave Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was made from parts of a 4.9 billion year old meteorite.

Luiz, 30, re-joined Chelsea last August in a shock £38 million ($50 million) transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, the team he left Chelsea for in May 2014. He set out to win his first-ever Premier League title after four previous failed attempts and started 32 of Chelsea’s 37 league games (with one remaining in the season) at the heart of Chelsea’s defense.

Having finally succeeded last week, Luiz has generously proclaimed “Mission Accomplished” in one of the most rich-and-famous ways imaginable.

