Chris Kunitz Sends Penguins To Stanley Cup Final With Thrilling Overtime Goal

The Pittsburgh Penguins are four wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.
The Penguins closed out what was a thrilling Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 double overtime win in Thursday’s Game 7. With the win, Pittsburgh took the series 4-3 and clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators.
The game-winner came off the stick of Chris Kunitz.
The Stanley Cup Final begins Monday.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
