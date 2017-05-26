NHL

Chris Kunitz Sends Penguins To Stanley Cup Final With Thrilling Overtime Goal

by on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 12:03AM
The Pittsburgh Penguins are four wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

The Penguins closed out what was a thrilling Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 double overtime win in Thursday’s Game 7. With the win, Pittsburgh took the series 4-3 and clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators.

The game-winner came off the stick of Chris Kunitz.

The Stanley Cup Final begins Monday.

