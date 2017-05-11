CSN Wizards Makes Spygate Joke After Celtics Beat Washington In Game 5

Share this:

The Boston Celtics handled the Washington Wizards in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, but someone’s presence in the TD Garden crowd made the away team a little suspicious.

Bill Belichick is elusive when it comes to the media, but it’s not out of the ordinary to see him and other members of the New England Patriots at Celtics games. So when Boston forward Jae Crowder mentioned that the team was familiar with the Wizards’ plays after the 123-101 win, CSN Wizards tried to get to the bottom of things with a Spygate joke.

Jae Crowder said the Celtics know the Wizards' plays. Hmmm… wonder how. pic.twitter.com/qsueA7Lql0 — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) May 11, 2017

Of course, the Celtics and Wizards play four games against each other every season in addition to the soon-to-be six playoff games this series, so both teams are well aware of each other’s style of play. That likely won’t stop Celtics fans from clapping back at CSN’s joke, though.

