D’Angelo Russell Likes Tweet Saying Lakers Shouldn’t Draft Lonzo Ball

Share this:

Tweet







D’Angelo Russell soon could be sharing the court with another talented point guard, but it doesn’t seem like he’s thrilled with the idea.

The Los Angeles Lakers own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and there is a good chance they’ll use it to draft UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. The Lakers, of course, used the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 to draft Russell and he doesn’t appear to be happy about the thought of sharing the backcourt with Ball, as evidenced by his latest twitter activity.

If the Lakers draft Ball it likely would mean Russell would slide over to shooting guard, or he could be dealt if the backcourt pairing is unsuccessful.

Ball has his flaws, though, as he was a defensive liability in college and comes with his outspoken father, LaVar Ball.

The Lakers will have many talented prospects to choose from at No. 2 overall, including Kansas forward Josh Jackson, Duke forward Jayson Tatum and Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.

But the smart money is on the Lakers drafting Ball, so Russell might want to get used to the idea of his new backcourt mate.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images