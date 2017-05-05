Did Aaron Hernandez Promise His Family Riches In Suicide Note To Fiancée?

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez might have thought he was worth more to his family in death than in life.

The Office of the Bristol County District Attorney on Friday released the suicide note the former New England Patriots tight end left for his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, before he killed himself April 19 at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass.

Hernandez professed his love for Jenkins-Hernandez in the short message, and also suggested she and their daughter will reap a financial windfall because of his death.

BREAKING: Suicide letter from Aaron Hernandez to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez released by prosecutors. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/pqlMGtYxoz — Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) May 5, 2017

“You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” Hernandez wrote. “I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel — literally! … We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of Gods love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the supremes, the almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me — those are my boys (You’re Rich).

“I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.”

The “You’re Rich” line has garnered the most immediate attention, as some have speculated the New England Patriots might be compelled to pay Hernandez’s estate the money they withheld from him following his 2013 arrest for killing Odin Lloyd, if Massachusetts voids his murder conviction under an age-old legal principle.

Hernandez’s estate currently is worth $0, but some speculate that figure might spike to $6 million if he becomes a legally innocent man after his death.

