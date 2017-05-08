Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 9

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 09
Saturday May 6th 9 am
Sunday May 7th 9 pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Brick & Ash
Billy and Jenny are headed to Brick & Ash, a restaurant that specializes in comfort food, with a barbeque flare. Play pool, darts, or enjoy a cocktail at one of their two bars!
* 10 CENTER ST., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950 (978) 255-2642 BRICKANDASH.COM
Instagram: @BrickandAsh
Where The Locals Eat: MIDA
We sent social media influencer @BostonChicParty to MIDA – Douglass Williams Italian restaurant located in the South End.
* 782 TREMONT ST., BOSTON, MA 02118 (617) 936-3490 MIDABOSTON.COM
Twitter: @MIDARestaurant
Instagram: @MIDABoston
Influencer Instagram: @BostonChicParty
Training Camp: Francis Flores
Francis Flores of Coda cooks monkfish with Jenny in the BCAE kitchen. It may be an ugly fish – but it sure is tasty!
* Coda: 329 COLUMBUS AVE., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 536-2632 CODABOSTON.COM
* BCAE: 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG
Coda
Twitter: @CodaBarBoston
Instagram: @CodaBarBoston
BCAE:
Twitter: @BCAE
Instagram: @BCAE
Review: Legal Fish Bowl
Billy is headed to Legal Sea Foods brand new concept – Legal Fish Bowl. He’s creating his own bowl with CEO Roger Berkowitz.
* 355 MAIN ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02142 (617) 712-1975 LEGALSEAFOODS.COM
Twitter: @LegalSeaFoods
Instagram: @LegalSeaFoods
Before, During, and After the Game: Ruth’s Chris, Boston Burger Company, Blaze Pizza
Before: Ruth’s Chris
You know them for their award winning steaks – now head there for a cocktail at the bar! The newest location in Waltham is the perfect spot to grab a drink before the game.
* 500 TOTTEN POND RD., WALTHAM, MA 02451 (781) 622-9775 RUTHSCHRIS.COM
Twitter: @RuthsChris
During: Boston Burger Company
These burgers are Instagram famous. Seriously – they’re not just delicious, they’re beautiful!
* 1100 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02215 (857) 233-4560 BOSTONBURGERCO.COM
Twitter: @BostonBurgerCo
Instagram: @BostonBurger_Co
After: Blaze Pizza
After the game head to Blaze Pizza in Fenway. Create your own, or go with a signature pie, either way, your stomach is going to be happy.
* 1282 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 420-5200 BLAZEPIZZA.COM
Twitter: @BlazePizza
Instagram: @BlazePizza
