Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 9

Share this:

Tweet







Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 09

Saturday May 6th 9 am

Sunday May 7th 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Brick & Ash

Billy and Jenny are headed to Brick & Ash, a restaurant that specializes in comfort food, with a barbeque flare. Play pool, darts, or enjoy a cocktail at one of their two bars!

* 10 CENTER ST., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950 (978) 255-2642 BRICKANDASH.COM

Instagram: @BrickandAsh

Where The Locals Eat: MIDA

We sent social media influencer @BostonChicParty to MIDA – Douglass Williams Italian restaurant located in the South End.

* 782 TREMONT ST., BOSTON, MA 02118 (617) 936-3490 MIDABOSTON.COM

Twitter: @MIDARestaurant

Instagram: @MIDABoston

Influencer Instagram: @BostonChicParty

Training Camp: Francis Flores

Francis Flores of Coda cooks monkfish with Jenny in the BCAE kitchen. It may be an ugly fish – but it sure is tasty!

* Coda: 329 COLUMBUS AVE., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 536-2632 CODABOSTON.COM

* BCAE: 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG

Coda

Twitter: @CodaBarBoston

Instagram: @CodaBarBoston

BCAE:

Twitter: @BCAE

Instagram: @BCAE

Review: Legal Fish Bowl

Billy is headed to Legal Sea Foods brand new concept – Legal Fish Bowl. He’s creating his own bowl with CEO Roger Berkowitz.

* 355 MAIN ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02142 (617) 712-1975 LEGALSEAFOODS.COM

Twitter: @LegalSeaFoods

Instagram: @LegalSeaFoods

Before, During, and After the Game: Ruth’s Chris, Boston Burger Company, Blaze Pizza

Before: Ruth’s Chris

You know them for their award winning steaks – now head there for a cocktail at the bar! The newest location in Waltham is the perfect spot to grab a drink before the game.

* 500 TOTTEN POND RD., WALTHAM, MA 02451 (781) 622-9775 RUTHSCHRIS.COM

Twitter: @RuthsChris

During: Boston Burger Company

These burgers are Instagram famous. Seriously – they’re not just delicious, they’re beautiful!

* 1100 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02215 (857) 233-4560 BOSTONBURGERCO.COM

Twitter: @BostonBurgerCo

Instagram: @BostonBurger_Co

After: Blaze Pizza

After the game head to Blaze Pizza in Fenway. Create your own, or go with a signature pie, either way, your stomach is going to be happy.

* 1282 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 420-5200 BLAZEPIZZA.COM

Twitter: @BlazePizza

Instagram: @BlazePizza