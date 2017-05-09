Driver In Billerica, Mass., Crash Reportedly Didn’t Have Active Driver’s License

Share this:

The driver of the Jeep that killed three people at the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica, Mass., shouldn’t have been driving the Jeep in the first place.

WCVB-TV in Boston reported Friday the driver had his license suspended in 2012 after several incidents, including impeding operation, no valid inspection sticker and a license plate violation. The driver never got his license reinstated after that and it expired in 2015.

“We were unaware of the change in status of the driver’s license until the police told us after the accident,” Jim Lamb, the company’s president, said in a statement, per WCVB-TV in Boston. “When we hired him in 2010, he had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license. As he has had no issues while driving for Lynnway for the past seven years, we were surprised and upset to learn of this development.”

The driver reportedly has had seven accidents since 1987 and had his driver’s license suspended at least four other times.

Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the accident, which investigators determined was not intentional.

