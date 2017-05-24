Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should Tied Games End After 12 Innings?

Share this:

Tweet







In Major League Baseball there is no such thing as a tie. If a game is tied, the two teams will play extra-innings until a team has the lead at the end of each additional inning.

The longer the game goes, the more likely fans are to leave the game or turn off the game if they are watching from home on television.

In this weeks Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, NESN asked fans if tied games should end after 12 innings, and you can see what they had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images