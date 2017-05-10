Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Vs. Donald Trump? It Could Happen In 2020

Share this:

The 2020 presidential race could be a battle between a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

President Donald Trump, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, will be up for re-election in 2020, but his path to four more years in the White House might be derailed by “The People’s Champ.”

WWE living legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased a potential future run for president multiple times since Trump entered the White House, and a recent story by GQ only will fuel that fire even more.

The article, “Dwayne Johnson for President!,” looks into exactly what you think it does, and there is one especially revealing part.

“Last June, when The Washington Post published an op-ed suggesting he could be a viable candidate, Johnson posted a screen grab and gave the idea a boost. On Instagram, he called the Post piece ‘interesting’ and ‘fun to read,’ adding that ‘the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country.’

“Since then, Johnson tells me, he’s given the question more thought. ‘A year ago,’ he says, ‘it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’

“So, after all that consideration, Johnson doesn’t hesitate when I ask him whether he honestly might one day give up his life as the highest-paid movie star on earth — which is unquestionably easier, more fun, and more lucrative than being president of the United States — in order to run for office. ‘I think that it’s a real possibility,’ he says solemnly.”

The most electrifying man in politics? It sounds like that could happen.

