Even Ric Flair Has (Somewhat Surprisingly Measured) LaVar Ball Opinion

Share this:

Tweet







Everyone has an opinion on LaVar Ball — even The Nature Boy.

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair was a guest Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and the conversation eventually shifted to everyone’s favorite overbearing parent LaVar Ball. (Yes, a football show talked to a pro wrestler about a basketball player’s father.)

The hosts asked Flair — who has a notorious taste for the finer things in life — whether he could get on board with the Big Baller Brand the exorbitant prices to rock a pair of the sneakers Lonzo Ball will wear when he’s one of the first picks in next month’s NBA draft. Flair also talked about LaVar Ball’s outspoken ways and cut a mini-promo on Lonzo’s dad.

That’s a surprisingly measured take from the usually boisterous 16-time world champion, but as he alludes to, he does have some experience in being the parent of a superstar. Flair’s daughter, who currently wrestles in the WWE under the name Charlotte Flair, is considered by many as the company’s top female talent. Despite that, Flair has largely remained hands-off when it comes to his daughter’s career, or at the very least, hasn’t butt in nearly as many times as LaVar has.

H/t to SI.com

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images