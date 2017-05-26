FA Cup Final 2017: Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Preview, Prediction

Share this:

The 2016-17 English soccer season has reached its end with one major honor at stake: The FA Cup.

Arsenal and Chelsea will face off Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2017 FA Cup final. Having won the Premier League title, Chelsea confirm its place among the all-time great sides by beating Arsenal and “doing the double.” Arsenal needs FA Cup glory to restore some gloss to an otherwise disappointing season.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard joined Rachel Holt in the studio to preview the FA Cup final, and you can watch the video above for his prediction as to which club will triumph at Wembley Stadium.

