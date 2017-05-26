Soccer

FA Cup Final 2017: Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Preview, Prediction

by on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 5:23PM
2,195

The 2016-17 English soccer season has reached its end with one major honor at stake: The FA Cup.

Arsenal and Chelsea will face off Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2017 FA Cup final. Having won the Premier League title, Chelsea confirm its place among the all-time great sides by beating Arsenal and “doing the double.” Arsenal needs FA Cup glory to restore some gloss to an otherwise disappointing season.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard joined Rachel Holt in the studio to preview the FA Cup final, and you can watch the video above for his prediction as to which club will triumph at Wembley Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN