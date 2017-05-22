Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 8

Share this:

Fantasy baseball is all about recognizing the right trends, and this week gives owners another opportunity to get ahead of the curve.

From a young prospect who could be sticking around awhile at the major league level to a reliever-turned-starter making a strong case for a spot in the rotation, there are plenty of solid options to target on the waiver wire.

Let’s check out our top five waiver wire adds for Week 8.

Ian Happ, 2B/OF, Chicago Cubs (42 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Believe it or not, the Cubs’ loaded farm system still is sending more top prospects to the bigs, and Happ is next on the list. The 22-year-old has played his way into an everyday outfield role in Chicago, recording nine hits over a seven-day span while batting in the heart of the Cubs’ lineup. There’s a ton of upside here, and it doesn’t look like Happ is going back down to the minors any time soon, which makes him a must-add in mixed leagues.

Koda Glover, RP, Washington Nationals (30 percent owned)

There’s been all sorts of turbulence in the Nationals’ closer role this season, but it appears Glover may have finally locked down the gig. The 24-year-old looked sharp Sunday while working a four-out save and now sports a respectable 2.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Washington also really doesn’t have a better option, so expect Glover to get a lot more save opportunities going forward.

Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox (38 percent owned)

Anderson missed four games last week while mourning the death of a close friend, but he’s been on a tear ever since his return. The 23-year-old has recorded multiple hits in five of his last six contests and has popped three homers in that span while also adding a stolen base. Given the scarcity of the position, Anderson is worth scooping up while he’s still hot.

Logan Morrison, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays (26 percent owned)

If you need power and aren’t worried about anything else, Morrison is your man. The veteran first baseman already has 11 home runs and 31 RBIs, which was good for sixth in the American League as of Monday. The .248 batting average and 40 strikeouts aren’t ideal, but Morrison appears to be delivering consistent power as Tampa Bay’s cleanup hitter and should be available in many leagues.

Mike Clevinger, SP/RP, Cleveland Indians (27 percent owned)

Don’t let the Kelly Olynyk-esque hairdo fool you. Clevinger can deal, as the Houston Astros found out Saturday when the 26-year-old held them to zero runs on two hits over seven stellar innings. That effort might be enough to earn Clevinger a full-time spot in the Indians’ rotation, and with a start against the Cincinnati Reds next on the docket, he’s worth the roster spot.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images