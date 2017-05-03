Fernando Alonso Unveils Indy 500 Car, Firesuit For Oval Debut

Share this:

Tweet







Fernando Alonso will do more than bring a lot of excitement to the Indianapolis 500 when he races in the event on May 28.

He’ll also look good doing so.

Preparing for his first on-track test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, the superstar Formula One driver debuted the white overalls he’ll wear and orange livery he’ll pilot for Andretti Autosport in the 101st Indy 500. He went with a classic look that Andretti hopes puts it back in victory lane for the second consecutive year, after Alexander Rossi took home the Borg-Warner Trophy last year.

Suit up. Fernando pulls on his #Indy500 overalls for the first time. Looking good! #AlonsoRunsIndy pic.twitter.com/8RMDZHklJG — McLarenHondaAndretti (@McLarenIndy) May 3, 2017

The covers are off. Get up close and personal with the #McLarenHondaAndretti #29. #AlonsoRunsIndy pic.twitter.com/LvMqf0Hj2L — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 3, 2017

If the photos don’t do the car justice, here’s a video McLaren-Honda produced that shows off all its beautiful angles:

If you’re wondering how Alonso might perform on the track (and not just how he’ll look), you can watch him turn his first laps on the historic oval online.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images