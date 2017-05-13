Formula E Live Stream: Watch Formula E Monaco Online

Share this:

After a year without a race in the principality, Formula E returns to Monte Carlo on Saturday for the 2017 Monaco ePrix.

Run on a shortened version of the Circuit de Monaco that’s used for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, the race previously was won by Renault e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi in 2015. The defending champion looks set to do so again as he heads into Saturday with victories in three of the first four races.

The 1.097-mile circuit is the shortest on the all-electric series’ calendar, and with 12 corners, it incorporates various parts of the F1 track, such as Rasscasse and Anthony Noghes. However, Sainte Devote (Turn 1) is turned into a tight right-hander for the Formula E race, so rather than run up the hill toward Casino Square, drivers will bypasses Sector 2 altogether.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Formula E ePrix online:

When: Saturday, May 13, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Formula E