Gisele Bundchen Describes Her Relationship With Tom Brady In Interview

Life has to be pretty good in the Gisele Bundchen-Tom Brady household.

And fans will get a bit of an inside look into how good that life is Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

Bundchen recently sat down with CBS’ Charlie Rose for an interview, and her relationship with her husband was one of the topics they discussed.

Via People:

“He’s playing football. It’s a contact sport and a very aggressive sport. But he knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy,” the mother of two says in an exclusive clip of tomorrow’s interview. “And if that makes him happy, and he loves to do that, then I’m always gonna support him like I always have. So I want him to be happy and fulfilled.”

“You’ve changed him, and he’s changed you,” Rose says about their relationship.

“Yeah, I think that’s what we’ve done,” Bundchen admits. “We do most of our growing in relationships because … they see all of us, right? All the sides of us.”

You can watch a preview of the interview here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images