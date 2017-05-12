NBA Mock Draft 2017: Final First-Round Pick Predictions Before Lottery

Share this:

The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday, and this one should greatly impact the fortunes of several marquee franchises.

The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers own the best, second-best and third-best odds, respectively, of winning the top pick.

The Celtics are hoping to win the lottery for the first time after coming up short in many previous ones, most notably the Tim Duncan lottery in 1997 and the Kevin Durant lottery in 2007. The Celtics will play Game 7 of the second round against the Washington Wizards or Game 1 of the conference finals versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and with the lottery set for Tuesday night, a very important 48-hour period is on tap for Boston.

The last team to win a top-two pick in the lottery while simultaneously playing in the conference finals was the 2003 Detroit Pistons, who infamously drafted Darko Milicic ahead of Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Here’s our 12th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season.

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

4. Philadelphia 76ers: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

5. Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. New York Knicks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. Sacramento Kings: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

12. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

13. Denver Nuggets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

17. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

18. Indiana Pacers: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

19. Atlanta Hawks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

29. San Antonio Spurs: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

