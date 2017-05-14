Gregg Popovich Says Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard Will Play In Game 1 Vs. Warriors

Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs got some good news Saturday as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s Western Conferences finals.

Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 6 of the Spurs’ second-round series against the Houston Rockets, will play in Game 1 against the Warriors on Sunday at Oracle Arena, according to Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News.

Pop said Kawhi is going to play tomorrow. He said he fully participated in today's practice. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 13, 2017

Leonard injured his left ankle during Game 5 against Houston when he came down on the foot of Rockets star James Harden.

While the Warriors are the unquestioned favorites in the series, a healthy Leonard will at least give the Spurs a puncher’s chance against the two-time defending Western Conference champions.

The NBA MVP candidate is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the 2017 playoffs.

