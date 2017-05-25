Here’s How Bill Belichick Would Look If He Dressed As Baseball Managers Do

Share this:

If there’s a book on head coach fashion, Bill Belichick didn’t write it.

In fact, the New England Patriots coach is notorious for not giving a hoot about how he looks on the field — which would explain the cutoff hoodies, plain rain jackets and other casual attire he rocks on the sideline.

Of course, one reason why Belichick dresses like he does is because he can: The NFL, unlike other sports, doesn’t have a strict dress code for coaches. But how would coaches look if those rules all changed?

That’s part of what Bleacher Report “investigated” in a humorous look at what pro sports coaches wear. For instance, what if NFL coaches had to wear suits like their NBA counterparts or full uniforms like their Major League Baseball contemporaries?

B/R imagined that scenario with a slightly nightmarish photo of Belichick and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in New England’s home blues.

Don’t these two look sharp?

Of course, Belichick probably would balk at being confined to a strict dress code, and there’s no chance he’d wear No. 5, which really should be retired after Tim Tebow donned it during the 2013 Patriots preseason. But if this means all coaches change up what they wear, we might be on board with the move.

