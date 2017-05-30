Here’s How Martellus Bennett Is Becoming Best Friends With Aaron Rodgers

Share this:

Tweet







Martellus Bennett has a plan to become closer to his new quarterback.

The charismatic tight end, who signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency in March, has been texting Aaron Rodgers emojis and GIFS, among other things, in an effort to become best friends.

“I send a lot of emojis and GIFs and stuff like that to him,” Bennett told the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Wilde. “Other than that, it’s just conversations,” Bennett explained following an organized team activity practice last week. “That’s pretty much it. I tell him things like, ‘I like chocolate chip cookies. What kind of cookie do you like?’ I just tell him little things. Like, ‘Hey, look my daughter did this today. She’s jumping, or she learned to use the potty.’ Stuff like that.”

Bennett has had the luxury of playing with elite signal-callers in back-to-back seasons. The 10-year NFL veteran hauled in passes from Tom Brady last season, and led the New England Patriots in receiving touchdowns en route to a thrilling Super Bowl LI victory.

The 30-year-old now joins an already loaded Packers offense, which features the likes of Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. With a bevy of weapons at Rodgers’ disposal, Bennett might have to keep sending him emojis in order to become a favorite target.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images