Honda Pumps Its Own Racing Tires With This Awesome New Commercial

You might not know it by looking at its Formula One engines, but Honda actually has a lot to be proud of in the racing industry.

And boy, do they ever want you to know it.

The Japanese automaker shows off its Dakar Rally, Red Bull Global Rallycross and IndyCar racers in a new ad posted to its YouTube on Wednesday. Titled “Racing at Heart,” the clip provides an exhilarating look at some of the best vehicles in motorsport.

Perhaps some day a version of this ad will release that doesn’t sweep Honda’s F1 shortcomings under the rug, but we’re not holding our breath.