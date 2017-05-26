Is Khloe Kardashian To Blame For Rashad McCants’ NBA Failures?

Share this:

Judging by Rashad McCants’ math, dating Khloe Kardashian was his most costly endeavor.

The former NBA player cited his relationship with Khloe Kardashian among the reasons he has spent the bulk of his playing career outside the league Wednesday, telling the Charlotte Observer’s C Jackson Cowart his relationship with the reality television star cost him tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings.

“Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”

McCants, a shooting guard, played four NBA seasons between 2005 and 2009, averaging 10 points per game. He earned just over $7.5 million during his NBA career, per BasketballReference.com.

He said many around the league doubted his commitment to the sport due to his high-profile relationship, which lasted a few months in 2009.

A more determining factor in McCants’ basketball fate is his claims he and others committed academic fraud at the University of North Carolina and UNC head coach Roy Williams was aware of it. McCants’ says linking Williams and UNC to possible NCAA violations has created enemies in the NBA.

“I’ve been told, numerous conversations and numerous sources, that I’ve been blackballed,” McCants said. “And it’s just the way the league is sometimes. When one person who is a higher-up, Hall of Famer, says don’t touch him, they won’t. And that’s just how it is … ”

McCants, who led the Tar Heels to the 2005 national championships seems to have caught a bad break by mixing sports, show business, intrigue and his personal life.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images