Is There Any Bad Blood Between Patriots’ Tom Brady And Jimmy Garoppolo?

Last season, there were rumors about some tension between New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

But during the weekend of the Kentucky Derby, Brady and Garoppolo along with other members of the Patriots were at Churchill Downs attending the Kentucky Derby together.

NESN’s Jermaine Wiggins shot down any rumors of animosity between the two QB’s, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

