Isaiah Thomas Explains How Kobe Bryant Has Helped Him In NBA Playoffs

Thanks to Isaiah Thomas’ brilliant 53-point performance in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics jumped out to a 2-0 series lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Washington Wizards.

And while Thomas has shined throughout the 2017 NBA playoffs thus far, it might have something to do with his special advisor.

During the Celtics’ practice Wednesday afternoon in Washington, Thomas revealed he has been receiving scouting tips from one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Isaiah Thomas is getting scouting/film tips from Kobe Bryant before and after every game against the Wizards. Seriously. — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) May 3, 2017

According to Thomas, the two have been in contact since Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

“I was on the phone and my mom kept saying, ‘Who are you talking to?’ … I told her, ‘It’s Kobe!’ She started tripping a little bit." pic.twitter.com/xkyJvgKRQL — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 3, 2017

Thomas certainly has a quality mentor, as Bryant racked up five NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards during his 20-year NBA career. So when it comes to excelling in the postseason, not many players have had more success than the Black Mamba.

The Boston guard surely hopes Bryant’s advice will continue to aid the Celtics, who currently are riding a six-game winning streak heading into Thursday night’s Game 3 at Verizon Center.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images