Isaiah Thomas Injury: Celtics Guard Out For Rest Of Game 2 With Hip Strain

The Boston Celtics will be without Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After a dreadful first half by the Celtics, Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a hip strain.
While it was an all-around ugly first-half performance for Boston, Thomas particularly struggled. The star guard went 0-for-6 from the field through the first two quarters with only two points.
While Cleveland seems to already have a stranglehold on the series, it will be even more difficult for the Celtics to get back in it if Thomas’ injury is serious.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
