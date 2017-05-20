Isaiah Thomas Injury: Celtics Guard Out For Rest Of Game 2 With Hip Strain

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will be without Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a dreadful first half by the Celtics, Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a hip strain.

While it was an all-around ugly first-half performance for Boston, Thomas particularly struggled. The star guard went 0-for-6 from the field through the first two quarters with only two points.

While Cleveland seems to already have a stranglehold on the series, it will be even more difficult for the Celtics to get back in it if Thomas’ injury is serious.

