After the Boston Celtics easily conquered the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Charles Barkley predicted the series outcome.

“It’s going to be quick and painless,” Barkley said on “Inside the NBA” on Tuesday night. “With or without Jarrett Allen, the Celtics are a better team. I think it’s going to be a gentleman’s sweep.”

The Game 1 victory was the fourth win of 20 or more points by the Celtics in the playoffs this season, and Barkley believes Boston has something to prove.

“This Celtics team, they’re on a mission,” the TNT analyst said. “They’re tired of going deep in the playoffs or losing in the Finals.”

Barkley added: “As good as they were, they went out like, ‘We need Jrue Holiday and we want (Kristaps) Porzingis. Brad Stevens got Executive of the Year. They were like, ‘What are we missing? We’re missing the point guard and a little depth.’ And they went out and had probably the two best moves over the summer.”

Along with his prediction, Barkley also anointed Celtics guard Derrick White with a new nickname — Fireman.

“Man, I’m gonna call him the fireman because he is hot,” Barkley said.

White scored 25 points and collected six boards in the Celtics win over the Cavs. In the playoffs, he has averaged 22.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 57.5 % from the field and 50% from downtown.

The Celtics made easy work of the Miami Heat in the first round and are in a position to duplicate that success against the Cavaliers. Boston will look to take the 2-0 series lead over Atlanta on Thursday night at TD Garden.