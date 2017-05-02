Isaiah Thomas Missed Celtics’ Practice To Have ‘Significant’ Dental Work Done

Share this:

Tweet







Isaiah Thomas skipped work Monday to go to the dentist. But this was far from a routine cleaning.

The Celtics point guard, of course, lost a tooth early in Boston’s win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series. Thomas played through the incident to drop a game-high 33 points, but on Monday, it was time to get to the root of the problem.

“He’s finishing up the dental work that he’s had,” head coach Brad Stevens said after practice at the Celtics’ facility in Waltham, Mass., via MassLive’s Jay King. “It’s pretty significant, as you can imagine.

“So, he’s still in a dentist’s chair and will hopefully be able to come over later in the afternoon, kind of go through what we did (at practice), and go from there. But he did not practice.”

Thomas fully expects to play Tuesday night in Game 2 at TD Garden and should have a full set of teeth — much to the dismay of his teammates, who apparently have given him a good ribbing for the temporary hole in his mouth.

“It just bothers me to talk,” Thomas said after Sunday’s win, via MassLive. “My tongue goes right through my tooth. I’ve never had dental problems, so this is new.

“I’ve always had teammates that I’ve always clowned them about the tooth being out and now I’m one of them. So, hopefully we can replace it as soon as possible.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images