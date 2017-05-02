Jets Draft Pick (Accidentally) Makes Unusual Request Involving Patriots Jersey

Share this:

Although it probably didn’t show up on any pre-draft scouting reports, proofreading clearly isn’t one of Jordan Leggett’s strengths.

Leggett, who was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, took to Twitter on Monday to request that someone Photoshop him into his new team’s jersey. The only problem was the former Clemson tight end mentioned the wrong team. Leggett asked to be edited into a New England Patriots jersey.

The internet — as it so often does — started to have a field day. Obviously realizing his mistake, the 22-year-old deleted the tweet and clarified that he needed to be edited into a Jets jersey. But the damage was done, as the below screen grab from a Reddit user indicates.

People don’t forget, especially when it comes to social media posts, however accidental they might be. Fortunately for Leggett, he eventually got what he was looking for … unless, of course, he was trying to send some sort of message, which we doubt.

Then again, Leggett said back in March his girlfriend is a Patriots fan and that he owns a LeGarrette Blount jersey. Hmm…

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images