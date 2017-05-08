Jets’ Robby Anderson Reportedly Arrested For Fighting Officer At Music Festival

Share this:

Robby Anderson drew attention to himself for all the wrong reasons this weekend.

The New York Jets wide receiver was arrested Sunday in Miami on one felony count of resisting arrest with violence and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of a police officer, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

Per the report, Anderson was attending the “Rolling Loud” music festival at Miami’s Bayfront Park when he began fighting with security after being asked to leave. A Miami Police Department officer intervened and told Anderson to sit on the ground, at which point the 23-year-old wideout snapped.

“(Anderson) tensed his body and pushed (the officer),” the report read, via TMZ Sports. “(Anderson) was redirected to the ground and continued to fight with police and security.”

Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on May 15, according to CBS Miami.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver had a solid rookie season for New York, catching 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns after going undrafted out of Temple. Anderson figures to see more of a workload in 2017 with Brandon Marshall headed to the New York Giants, but it sounds like he needs to clean up his off-field act first.

