Juventus Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online

by on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 1:28PM
Juventus couldn’t be happier than to play an important European game at home.

Juventus will host Monaco on Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Juventus carries a 2-0 lead into the contest, and the chances of Monaco progressing to the final are remote, given their hosts’ amazing record at home.

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Monaco online.

When: Tuesday, May 9, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

