Juventus Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online

Juventus couldn’t be happier than to play an important European game at home.

Juventus will host Monaco on Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Juventus carries a 2-0 lead into the contest, and the chances of Monaco progressing to the final are remote, given their hosts’ amazing record at home.

50 – Juventus are unbeaten in their last 50 home games in all competitions – their last defeat came in August 2015 vs Udinese. Stadium. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 9, 2017

Juventus are 22 unbeaten at home in UEFA competition (W13 D9) 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/aylKIJFlg9 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 8, 2017

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Monaco online.

When: Tuesday, May 9, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Serie A TIM