Kentucky Derby 2017 TV Guide: Post Positions, Start Time, Live Stream

The 143rd Kentucky Derby begins Saturday at Churchill Downs, providing the best drama and excitement in the sport of horse racing.

Always Dreaming is the betting favorite so far, with Classic Empire, McCracken and Irish War Cry just narrowly behind. This year’s running even features a one-eyed horse, Patch, who drew the No. 20 spot in the post drawings.

All of the information you need to prepare for the fastest two minutes in sports is listed below.

Post Positions

1. Lookin at Lee

2. Thunder Snow

3. Fast and Accurate

4. Untrapped

5. Always Dreaming

6. State of Honor

7. Girvin

8. Hence

9. Irap

10. Gunnevera

11. Battle of Middway

12. Sonneteer

13. J Boys Echo

14. Classic Empire

15. McCracken

16. Tapwrit

17. Irish War Cry

18. Gormley

19. Practical Joke

20. Patch

Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images