Kentucky Derby 2017 TV Guide: Post Positions, Start Time, Live Stream

The 143rd Kentucky Derby begins Saturday at Churchill Downs, providing the best drama and excitement in the sport of horse racing.
Always Dreaming is the betting favorite so far, with Classic Empire, McCracken and Irish War Cry just narrowly behind. This year’s running even features a one-eyed horse, Patch, who drew the No. 20 spot in the post drawings.
All of the information you need to prepare for the fastest two minutes in sports is listed below.
Post Positions
1. Lookin at Lee
2. Thunder Snow
3. Fast and Accurate
4. Untrapped
5. Always Dreaming
6. State of Honor
7. Girvin
8. Hence
9. Irap
10. Gunnevera
11. Battle of Middway
12. Sonneteer
13. J Boys Echo
14. Classic Empire
15. McCracken
16. Tapwrit
17. Irish War Cry
18. Gormley
19. Practical Joke
20. Patch
Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images
