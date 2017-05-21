Khloe Kardashian Really Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson; LeBron, Cavs Against It

Share this:

Khloe Kardashian appears to be willing to do whatever it takes to marry Tristan Thompson.

According to RadarOnline, Kardashian reportedly is willing to pay for the entire wedding if the Cleveland Cavaliers forward agrees to walk down the aisle.

“She’s set aside half a million bucks, which she figures will pay for the ceremony as well as dresses, catering, entertainment and a five-star honeymoon,” a source told RadarOnline.

This isn’t the only form of bribery Kardashian has employed. Apparently, she’s been hooking Thompson up with lavish gifts including jewelry and luxurious trips, as it’s her way of showing she’s committed to the relationship.

But while Kardashian has her eyes set on tieing the knot, Thompson’s teammates reportedly aren’t as thrilled, especially LeBron James.

“It doesn’t help matters that Tristan’s teammates have allegedly been warning him against considering marriage, mainly because of what has happened to Lamar (Odom) since their relationship crashed and burned,” a source told RadarOnline.

We have a feeling James and Co. are hoping Thompson focuses his efforts on trying to help the Cavs repeat as NBA champions.

