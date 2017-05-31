Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Selling Breathtaking $4.75M Illinois Mansion

Share this:

Tweet







Jay Cutler isn’t just making a move when it comes to his career.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback was released this offseason, and he later retired to pursue a career in broadcasting with FOX Sports. And just a few months after the big career decision, Cutler and his wife, former reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, put their Lake Forest, Ill., mansion up for sale, as Trulia pointed out.

The massive seven-bedroom, 10-bath mansion is a staggering 11,000 square feet, and it’s listed for $4.75 million. While an exact link to the listing wasn’t provided on Trulia, a quick search of Zillow.com seemed to uncover the couple’s soon-to-be former home.

The couple bought the house for $4.25 million in January 2014, and one of the best features has to be the indoor basketball court. It also has a theater, a wine cellar and is just a short walk from Lake Michigan.

Sounds like a pretty nice place to live, if you are a millionaire, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images