Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals has given us multiple surprising LeBron James moments.

James, who recorded his fourth foul before halftime, also had one of the worst missed dunks you’ll ever see him make during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics.

Depending on your rooting interest, either enjoy or cringe at these highlights.

This Celtics season is officially a success pic.twitter.com/ybrEco2r0S — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 24, 2017

Wow.

Talk about a stunning turn of events.

