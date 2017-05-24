LeBron James Surprisingly Picks Up Four Fouls Early In Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James found himself in rare foul trouble early in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

He picked up four fouls in the first half, which had never happened to him at any point in his 13-year NBA career, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Two of his fouls were charges, including the second at 6:43 of the second quarter that forced Cavs coach Tyronn Lue to take his superstar out of the game. James didn’t return until the start of the third quarter.

The Celtics took a 57-47 lead into halftime.

