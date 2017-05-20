LeBron James Rejects Avery Bradley With Huge Chase-Down Block In Game 2

Share this:

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley thought he had an easy basket in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James thought otherwise.

After a Kelly Olynyk steal and outlet pass, Bradley drove to the basket and laid the ball up, but James came out of nowhere with a ridiculous rejection.

LeBron chasedowns never gonna get old pic.twitter.com/LFvUvt3FIc — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 20, 2017

James has become the master of chase-down blocks over the years, and Bradley experienced that first hand Friday night at TD Garden.

As that clip shows, there are no free baskets when James is on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images