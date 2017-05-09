LeGarrette Blount Vows He’s ‘Not Done Yet’ After ‘NFL Top 100’ Selection

Share this:

According to his NFL peers, LeGarrette Blount is the league’s 80th-best player. He’s also currently out of a job.

Despite leading the league in rushing touchdowns last season and posting career highs in all three rushing categories, the former New England Patriots running back remains unsigned two months into free agency.

The Patriots opted to get younger at the position, signing free agents Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, and while the New York Giants and Detroit Lions reportedly have shown interest in Blount, the 30-year-old has yet to land a new deal.

He remains determined, however. After his selection to the “NFL Top 100” on Monday night — ahead of ex-Patriots teammates Malcolm Butler (No. 99) and Dont’a Hightower (No. 94) — Blount tweeted that he’s “#NotDoneYet.”

I'm truly blessed and thankful to the most high for allowing me to play the game I love!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #NotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/LnVwyNWkdi — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) May 9, 2017

Blount, who won two Super Bowl titles during his time in New England, carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and franchise-record 18 touchdowns in 2016. He ranked in the top eight in the NFL in all three categories, plus fifth in rushing first downs (67) and tied for sixth in carries of 20-plus yards (seven).

