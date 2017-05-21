Liverpool FC

Liverpool Blanks Middlesbrough 3-0 To Earn Spot In Champions League

Liverpool secured fourth place in the Premier League and a Champions League qualification berth with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at Anfield on Sunday.

Knowing victory would make certain of their objective, Jürgen Klopp’s side kept its nerve in the opening period and eventually took the lead through a clinical Georginio Wijnaldum finish.

Buoyed by the breakthrough, a quickfire double after the interval — via a Philippe Coutinho free-kick and an Adam Lallana goal from close range — put the result beyond doubt and ensured fourth position for the Reds.

