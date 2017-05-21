Liverpool Vs. Middlesbrough Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







It all comes down to this.

Liverpool’s Champions League fate will be decided Sunday morning, as it takes on Middlesbrough at Anfield in the last match of its 2016-17 Premier League season.

The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League standings entering Sunday’s season finale and can secure a spot in the Champions League with a win Sunday. Middlesbrough is facing relegation with just five wins in 37 Premier League matches.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough online.

When: Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com