Liverpool FC

Liverpool Vs. Middlesbrough Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

by on Sun, May 21, 2017 at 9:06AM
7,755

It all comes down to this.

Liverpool’s Champions League fate will be decided Sunday morning, as it takes on Middlesbrough at Anfield in the last match of its 2016-17 Premier League season.

The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League standings entering Sunday’s season finale and can secure a spot in the Champions League with a win Sunday. Middlesbrough is facing relegation with just five wins in 37 Premier League matches.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough online.

When: Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN