Manchester United Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online

Manchester United is one win or draw away from reaching the UEFA Europa League final.

The Red Devils will host Celta Vigo on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League semifinals series. Manchester United won the first leg 1-0 last week, and another positive result will position the club to win the Europa League (or any of its forerunners) for the first time.

The odds are in Manchester United’s favor, but Celta Vigo’s powerful attack poses the greatest threat to the hosts’ hopes.

6 – Celta de Vigo have scored in their 6 away games in this Europa League campaign and they won 0-2 in 3 of the last 4. Hope — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 11, 2017

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo online.

When: Thursday, May 11, at 3:05 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images