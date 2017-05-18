Marcus Smart Putback Dunk Caps 13-4 Run For Celtics In Game 1 Vs. Cavs

Share this:

BOSTON — One of the greatest strengths Marcus Smart brings to the Boston Celtics is his energy.

That was evident in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The C’s guard got into a little scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson late in the third quarter, with both players picking up a personal foul. Smart then capped a 13-4 run to end the frame with a powerful putback dunk as the Celtics trimmed Cleveland’s lead to under 20 to start the fourth quarter.

Marcus flies in for the putback jam to close the quarter! pic.twitter.com/1xlnjM8lRE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 18, 2017

It was one of the few exciting highlights for the Celtics in Game 1.

Smart fouled out early in the fourth quarter. He finished with six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

