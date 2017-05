Share this:

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes got the loss in Boston’s 4-3 defeat to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

After a ninth-inning rally by the Red Sox, Barnes gave up a walk-off home run to Twins first baseman Joe Mauer in the bottom half of the frame.

After the game, Barnes said he was “shocked” the ball went out of the ballpark.

