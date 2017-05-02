Matt Niskanen Cross-Checks Sidney Crosby In Face, Is Ejected From Penguins-Capitals Game 3

Share this:

The Washington Capitals have upped the intensity in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing the first two contests at home.

Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen crossed the line in the first period, though, when he received a five-minute major penalty for cross checking Penguins center Sidney Crosby in the face. Niskanen also was ejected from the game.

The play happened at 5:24 of the opening period. Crosby left the game and has not returned as of this writing. Crosby, of course, has dealt with head/neck injuries throughout his career.