Mike Gillislee Explains What He Brings To Patriots’ Loaded Backfield

The New England Patriots learned their lesson in 2015, when their running back depth was so shallow they were forced to bring Steven Jackson out of inactivity to play a vital role in a playoff game.

That didn’t exactly go well, as Jackson averaged 2 yards per carry, and the Patriots lost 20-18 to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots’ backfield is stacked this season with Mike Gillislee, James White, Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, Brandon Bolden, D.J. Foster and undrafted free agent LeShun Daniels all on the 90-man roster. Each player has their specialty. Gillislee is the big back, White is the third-down pass catcher, Burkhead is the do-everything back with the power to run between the tackles, Lewis is the do-everything back with the agility to make defenders miss, Bolden is the special-teams guy, Foster is the fastest of the bunch and Daniels is, well, the rookie.

Gillislee talked to the New England media Tuesday for the first time since being signed last week and explained what he brings to the running back stable.

“My physicality and my work ethic,” Gillislee said. “I feel like I’m gonna come to work every day and give it my all to better this football team.”

Gillislee had a breakout season in 2016, when he carried the ball 101 times for 577 yards with eight touchdowns. He also averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 2015 while taking on a smaller role.

“It’s all about opportunity,” Gillislee said. “I was blessed to come here and get another opportunity, so I look forward to that.”

Gillislee undoubtedly will be compared to former LeGarrette Blount, since he likely will take on the same role as the former Patriots running back who remains a free agent. Gillislee, who’s 5-foot-11, 219 pounds, is considerably smaller than the 250-pound Blount, however.

“LeGarrette Blount, he’s always been one of my favorite running backs,” Gillislee said. “His physicality and what he brings to the table is something that I bring to the table. But I wouldn’t compare myself to him. Just here to better this football team and continue to win games.”

It remains to be seen how the Patriots will split up their running back touches in 2017, but it’s clear no player will be overworked.

