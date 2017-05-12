MLB Rumors: Mets Considering Promoting Tim Tebow Within Minor Leagues

Share this:

Tim Tebow could be on his way up within the New York Mets organization.

The former NFL quarterback has been doing well of late, turning in a .327 average and .849 OPS over his last 16 games with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies. And that apparently has caught the attention of team officials, who reportedly have discussed promoting Tebow to a higher level in the minors, per the New York Post’s Mike Puma.

Puma also reported that a move likely wouldn’t happen until after the All-Star break.

Tebow’s season stats don’t look as good, however, as the outfielder is sporting a .250/.330/.370 slash line with four doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs and a whopping 29 strikeouts over 28 games. The 29-year-old homered in his first at-bat with the Fireflies and hit another three days later, but that’s been the extent of Tebow’s power, as he hasn’t gone yard since.

Tebow recently signed a multiyear deal to remain with ESPN as an SEC Network analyst, too, so it remains to be seen how he’ll continue to juggle both jobs.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images