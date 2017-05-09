NASCAR Recruiting Wide Receivers, Cornerbacks To Make Pit Crews Faster

Share this:

In addition to featuring some of the fastest cars in the world, NASCAR also sports some of the quickest mechanics known to man. But as it turns out, many of these fleet-footed gearheads aren’t mechanics at all.

Dating back to the days of Jeff Gordon’s mid-1990s dominance, NASCAR has been recruiting athletes to help make pit stops more efficient. But what started as one team’s secret weapon, has developed into a sport-wide strategy.

“Almost 90 percent athletes now,” Phil Horton, pit crew coach for NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Crew Member Development program, recently told NBC 7 San Diego. “Whereas when I first got in to it, it was mechanics. We taught them how to do the pit stop part of it so they knew the mechanical but not the athletic side of it.

“Now we bring in athletes; they know the athletic side of it but not the mechanical.”

Horton reportedly holds workout combines for prospective crew members, and focuses heavily on bringing in football players.

“We have a template for which position we use,” Horton said. “We have wide receivers and defensive backs; those normally translate in to tire changers and carriers.”

Furthermore, NASCAR for years has been recruiting heavier players to perform pit tasks that require greater strength. One such player is former NFL tight end Asa Watson, who worked as a jackman for Roush Fenway Racing in 2015, according to ESPN. Watson is the brother of Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

Despite the steep learning curve these athletes face, their development has produced tangible results.

“When I got in to it pit stops were about 15 seconds,” Horton told NBC 7 San Diego. “We changed the way they started doing the indexes and that dropped it down into the 13’s, and now they’re in the 11’s.”

No word yet on whether occasionally sneaky head coaches one day will supplant corner-cutting crew chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images