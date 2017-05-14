NBA Admits Crucial Clock Error Took Time Away From Celtics Late In Game 6

Share this:

If you thought something funky happened with the clock late in the Boston Celtics’ Game 6 loss to the Washington Wizards, the NBA agrees with you. But that wasn’t the only officiating error that happened in the final two minutes.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Game 6 of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday, and it turns out an extra second ran off between when Kelly Olynyk was fouled and when the clock stopped on the final possession.

The report says Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled Olynyk with 2.7 seconds remaining, but the clock ran all the way down to 1.7 seconds. That extra second could have gone a long way on Boston’s next play, which was a quick shot by Isaiah Thomas at the buzzer. However, this particular clock error wasn’t reviewable, according to the NBA’s report.

But the C’s weren’t the only team hurt by officiating errors. The report also stated Al Horford should have been called for an offensive foul and a defensive three-second violation in the final two minutes.

Will there be any more controversy in Monday night’s winner-take-all Game 7?

