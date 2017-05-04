NBA Odds: Celtics Underdogs Vs. Wizards As Series Heads To D.C. For Game 3

Share this:

The Boston Celtics can take a 3-0 lead in their second-round series against Washington with a win Thursday when they visit the Wizards in Game 3 as five-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston continued its recent strong play with a 129-119 overtime win as five-point home chalk in Game 2 and enters Thursday night’s Celtics vs. Wizards betting matchup at Verizon Center riding an impressive six-game straight up and against the spread win streak.

The Celtics stumbled out of the gate in Game 2, surrendering 42 points in the opening frame, and trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before rallying to tie the Wizards in the dying seconds of regulation time. Tuesday’s slow start is the second in a row for Boston, which has trailed by an average of 13 1/2 points at the end of the first quarter in the opening two games against Washington and has averaged 26 first-quarter points in five home dates in these playoffs.

The Celtics have been far more productive in the opening frame when playing on the road, averaging 31 first-quarter points in three road dates in Chicago during the first round and 30 or more points in five of their past six road games overall.

Boston’s 129 points Tuesday also represents the club’s second-highest point total of the season and marks the first time the Celtics have tallied 120 or more points in consecutive outings since late January.

Not surprisingly, the total finished over in each of the first two games of the series. However, the under has regularly prevailed when the Celtics hit the road, going 17-3-1 in the past 21 overall and is 9-1-1 in the past 11 away games when the total is pegged at 211 or higher, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Wizards enter Game 3 listed as +400 underdogs on the NBA series prices but have been a formidable opponent on home hardwood this season, going 28-5 SU over their past 33 and avoiding consecutive SU home losses since March 2016.

Washington was a disappointment at the sportsbooks in games at the Verizon Center down the stretch, going 5-10 ATS in its final 15 regular-season home dates before rebounding to cover in two of three opening-round home wins over the Atlanta Hawks.

However, the Wizards are a dominating 26-4 SU in their past 30 at home when favored by four or more points, covering in three of the past four, and are 7-2 SU in nine against Boston as home chalk, posting ATS wins in four of six.

