NBA Rumors: Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas’ Hip Injury ‘Considered Significant’

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was forced to leave Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a right hip strain. The bad news for the C’s doesn’t end there, though.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix reported Friday night that Thomas’ injury is “considered significant.” He also provided this update:

Isaiah Thomas underwent tests at hospital for a sore right hip after Game 6 of conference semifinals, Danny Ainge confirmed to @TheVertical — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) May 20, 2017

The Cavs led by 41 at halftime en route to a convincing 130-86 win at TD Garden to take a 2-0 series lead. Thomas did not play in the second half and finished with two points in 18 first-half minutes.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the game that Thomas’ injury is something he’s been dealing with for a bit.

“He’s had a nagging hip injury and he aggravated it pretty significantly on Friday in Game 6 against Washington,” Stevens said.

Will Thomas play in Game 3 in Cleveland on Sunday?

“I think he’s going to be re-evaluated (Saturday), and we’ll see is what I was told,” Stevens said. “I don’t know anything further to that.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images